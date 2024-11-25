Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Calls Service Members for Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 9]

    SD Calls Service Members for Thanksgiving

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III video chats with service members assigned to the 4th Space Operations Squadron and the Combat Logistics Battalion 31 for Thanksgiving at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8774930
    VIRIN: 241126-D-FN350-1103
    Resolution: 7601x5067
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    Thanksgiving
    SD

