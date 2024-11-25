Jarrett Wolfe’s grandfather, Olen Carpenter, is the son of father with British heritage and a mother who was full-blooded Cherokee Indian. Through his grandfather’s stories, Wolfe has been able to discover and appreciate his Native American heritage.
USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe
