Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team

Members of the Women’s Initiatives Team share remarks during a meeting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The Women’s Initiatives Team collective efforts aim to benefit the base community by inspiring Airmen, fostering a stronger sense of community, and demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)