Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team

Members of the Women’s Initiatives Team share remarks during a meeting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The Women’s Initiatives Team collective efforts aim to benefit the base community by inspiring Airmen, fostering a stronger sense of community, and demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8774842
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-BE826-1034
|Resolution:
|7981x5321
|Size:
|31.24 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
