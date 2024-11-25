Members of the Women’s Initiatives Team discuss current lines of efforts during a meeting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. Through monthly meetings, events and efforts this team aims to enhance the lives of Airmen and demonstrate the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8774841
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-BE826-1022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|33.16 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team
No keywords found.