    Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team [Image 2 of 3]

    Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Women’s Initiatives Team discuss current lines of efforts during a meeting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. Through monthly meetings, events and efforts this team aims to enhance the lives of Airmen and demonstrate the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8774841
    VIRIN: 241121-F-BE826-1022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.16 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    ACC
    Equal Opportunity
    Tyndall
    Inclusion
    Women's Initiatives Team
    Women’s Career Advancement

