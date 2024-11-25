Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Women’s Initiatives Team discuss current lines of efforts during a meeting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. Through monthly meetings, events and efforts this team aims to enhance the lives of Airmen and demonstrate the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)