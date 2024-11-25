Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lakesha Brown, 325th Operational Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, discusses Tyndall’s upcoming women’s leadership symposium during a Women’s Initiatives Team meeting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. As an official Department of the Air Force component at the wing level, Tyndall’s WIT is an Installation Barrier Analysis Working Group specifically focused on gender-based obstacles, equal opportunity within the workplace and creating a more equitable environment for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)