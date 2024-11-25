For Jarret Wolfe, a former Army Medical Service Corps officer who looks like his British and Danish forefathers, people are often surprised to learn he has Native American heritage from his great-grandmother who was full-blooded Cherokee.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8774822
|VIRIN:
|242711-A-A0949-1001
|Resolution:
|273x341
|Size:
|25.19 KB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe
No keywords found.