78th Medical Group Mass Decontamination Exercise

Airman 1st Class Jasmie Holston, 78th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, performs a simulated eye washing to Senior Airman Makaila Cline, 78th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering technician, during a mass casualty decontamination drill conducted at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The 78th Medical Group performed this real world-based exercise to allow Airmen to put their emergency medical training into action in a rapidly changing and robust simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz)