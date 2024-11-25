78th Medical Group Mass Decontamination Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Danalee Rivera, 78th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, checks for vitals on a patient during a mass casualty decontamination drill conducted at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The 78th Medical Group performed this real world-based exercise to allow Airmen to put their emergency medical training into action in a rapidly changing and robust simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz)