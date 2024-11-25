Airman 1st Class Danalee Rivera, 78th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, checks for vitals on a patient during a mass casualty decontamination drill conducted at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. The 78th Medical Group performed this real world-based exercise to allow Airmen to put their emergency medical training into action in a rapidly changing and robust simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 07:56
|Photo ID:
|8774793
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-FK247-1233
|Resolution:
|6195x4425
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 78th Medical Group Mass Decontamination Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Jerry Foltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.