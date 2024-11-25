78th Medical Group Mass Decontamination Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

78th Medical Group Manpower team members transport a patient from the decontamination wash down tent to a nearby triage area for medical treatment during a mass casualty decontamination drill conducted at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. This real world-based exercise allowed Airmen to put their emergency medical training into action in a rapidly changing and robust simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz)