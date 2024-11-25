Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Medical Group Mass Decontamination Exercise [Image 6 of 11]

    78th Medical Group Mass Decontamination Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Jerry Foltz 

    78th Air Base Wing

    78th Medical Group Manpower team members transport a patient from the decontamination wash down tent to a nearby triage area for medical treatment during a mass casualty decontamination drill conducted at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. This real world-based exercise allowed Airmen to put their emergency medical training into action in a rapidly changing and robust simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz)

