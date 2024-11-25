Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing performs low-flying training maneuvers during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. Training events such as Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 allow exercise participants to train together in dynamic and realistic arctic training environments while demonstrating the capabilities of ready and postured forces within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)