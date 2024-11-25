Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing performs low-flying training maneuvers during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. The training goals of Adamant Serpent 25 are to strengthen the relationship between Swedish armed forces and U.S. special operations forces and demonstrate the combined military capabilities of ready and postured NATO units in the High North region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)