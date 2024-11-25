Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing performs low-flying training maneuvers during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater while demonstrating military interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)