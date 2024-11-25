Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force special tactics commando’s with the Kentucky Air National Guard perform military free fall operations during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO Ally and better enables them to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)