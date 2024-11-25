Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling [Image 2 of 6]

    Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling

    SWEDEN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force special tactics commando’s with the Kentucky Air National Guard perform military free fall operations during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO Ally and better enables them to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 06:44
    Photo ID: 8774766
    VIRIN: 241119-F-WG663-3808
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    SOCEUR
    Military Free Fall
    MC-130J Commando II
    352 SOW
    AS25
    low-fly

