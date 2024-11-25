Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force special tactics personnel from the Kentucky Air National Guard prepare for a military free fall during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater while demonstrating military interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)