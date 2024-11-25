U.S. Air Force special tactics personnel from the Kentucky Air National Guard prepare for a military free fall during exercise Adamant Serpent 25, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater while demonstrating military interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 06:44
|Photo ID:
|8774765
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-WG663-3764
|Resolution:
|5386x3420
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Adamant Serpent 25: Free Falling [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.