Adamant Serpent 2025: Cargo Drop

U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing launch cargo out of an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater and the strong and strategic relationship Sweden and the U.S. share. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)