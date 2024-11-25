Adamant Serpent 2025: Cargo Drop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing flies in formation during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025 over Sweden, Nov. 16, 2024. The training goals of Adamant Serpent 25 are to strengthen the relationship between Swedish armed forces and U.S. special operations forces and demonstrate the combined military capabilities of ready and postured NATO units in the High North region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)