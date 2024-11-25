Adamant Serpent 2025: Cargo Drop

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing pilots an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2024. Conducting training events such as Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 allows exercise participants to train together in dynamic and realistic arctic training environments while demonstrating the capabilities of ready and postured forces within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
