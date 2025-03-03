Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Sailors Tour Bulguksa Temple [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Sailors Tour Bulguksa Temple

    GYEONGJU, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    GYEONGJU, South Korea (Nov. 14, 2024) – – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) attend a tour of Bulguksa Temple during a scheduled port visit at Busan, South Korea, Nov 14, 2024. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 05:51
    Photo ID: 8774709
    VIRIN: 241114-N-EQ708-1104
    Resolution: 5873x3915
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: GYEONGJU, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Sailors Tour Bulguksa Temple [Image 2 of 2], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Sailors Tour Bulguksa Temple
    Emory S. Land Sailors Tour Bulguksa Temple

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emory S. Land
    AS 39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download