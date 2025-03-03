Emory S. Land Sailors Tour Bulguksa Temple

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GYEONGJU, South Korea (Nov. 14, 2024) – – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) attend a tour of Bulguksa Temple during a scheduled port visit at Busan, South Korea, Nov 14, 2024. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)