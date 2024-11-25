Veterans Visit LRMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans from The Semper Fi and America’s Fund tour the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center campus at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 19, 2024. The veterans, who were all once patients at LRMC, returned to reconnect with the facility and staff who played a vital role in their recovery, sharing their stories of resilience and expressing gratitude for the care they received during critical moments of their lives. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)