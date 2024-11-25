Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Visit LRMC [Image 3 of 12]

    Veterans Visit LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Veterans from The Semper Fi and America’s Fund tour the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center campus at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 19, 2024. The veterans, who were all once patients at LRMC, returned to reconnect with the facility and staff who played a vital role in their recovery, sharing their stories of resilience and expressing gratitude for the care they received during critical moments of their lives. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 05:26
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    This work, Veterans Visit LRMC [Image 12 of 12], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

