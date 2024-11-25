Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing taxis on the runway during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025 at Såtenäs Air Base, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater while demonstrating military interoperability and the strong and strategic relationship Sweden and the U.S. share. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)