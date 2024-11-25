Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion

    SWEDEN

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing taxis on the runway during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025 at Såtenäs Air Base, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2024. Adamant Serpent 25 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted annually by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe to demonstrate the ability of NATO Allies to deploy and operate within the European theater while demonstrating military interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 05:31
    Photo ID: 8774692
    VIRIN: 241111-F-WG663-2618
    Resolution: 7538x4332
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion
    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    MC-130J Commando II
    352 SOW
    67 SOS
    AS25
    low-fly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download