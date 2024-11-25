Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing watches an MC-130J Commando II land during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025 at Såtenäs Air Base, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2024. The training goals of Adamant Serpent 25 are to strengthen the relationship between Swedish armed forces and U.S. Special Operations Forces and demonstrate the combined military capabilities of ready and postured NATO units in the High North region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)