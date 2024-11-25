Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion [Image 6 of 9]

    Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion

    SWEDEN

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing flies in formation during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025 over Sweden, Nov. 11, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO Ally and better enables them to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    SOCEUR
    MC-130J Commando II
    352 SOW
    67 SOS
    AS25
    low-fly

