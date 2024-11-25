Adamant Serpent 2025: Evening Excursion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing flies in formation during exercise Adamant Serpent 2025 over Sweden, Nov. 11, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO Ally and better enables them to respond to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)