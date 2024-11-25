Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Arrives in Busan, South Korea [Image 3 of 3]

    Emory S. Land Arrives in Busan, South Korea

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 09, 2024) – Republic of Korea Navy Band welcomes the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) to Busan, South Korea, Nov. 9. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 03:40
    Photo ID: 8774612
    VIRIN: 241109-N-OJ012-1528
    Resolution: 5180x3238
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Emory S. Land
    AS 39

