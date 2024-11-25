Emory S. Land Arrives in Busan, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 09, 2024) – Boatswain Thomas Knox, right, supervises other Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as they prepare the ship for arrival to Busan, South Korea, Nov. 9. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)