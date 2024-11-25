USS Emory S. Land Host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors During Tour

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Kevin Barbo, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, discusses the weapon capabilities of the ship with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors during a tour of the ship, during a scheduled port visit to Sasebo, Japan, Nov 7. Sasebo, Japan is Emory S. Land’s 10th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
