    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Emory S. Land Host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors During Tour [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Emory S. Land Host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors During Tour

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 7, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors before a tour of the ship, during a scheduled port visit to Sasebo, Japan, Nov 7. Sasebo, Japan is Emory S. Land’s 10th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8774585
    VIRIN: 241107-N-OJ012-2007
    Resolution: 4468x2513
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, USS Emory S. Land Host Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors During Tour [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emory S. Land
    AS 39

