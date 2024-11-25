Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 04, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) transits through Sasebo Bay prior to its arrival to Sasebo Naval Base, Nov. 4, 2024. Sasebo, Japan is Emory S. Land’s 10th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)