Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 04, 2024) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepare the ship for its arrival to Sasebo Naval Base, Nov. 4, 2024. Sasebo, Japan is Emory S. Land’s 10th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8774570
    VIRIN: 241104-N-EQ708-1027
    Resolution: 5510x3444
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo [Image 4 of 4], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo
    Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo
    Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo
    Emory S. Land Arrives in Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emory S. Land
    AS 39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download