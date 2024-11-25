241126-N-UQ809-1032 ATLANIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2024) The crude oil tanker Stena Polaris recieves a shot line from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-as-sea, Nov. 26. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8774569
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-UQ809-1032
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.