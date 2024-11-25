Truman's Deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241126-N-UQ809-1032 ATLANIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2024) The crude oil tanker Stena Polaris recieves a shot line from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-as-sea, Nov. 26. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

