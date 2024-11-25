Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241126-N-SW048-1013 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 26, 2024) Sailors man a phone and distance (P&D) line on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the crude oil tanker Stena Polaris, Nov. 26. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)