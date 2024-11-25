USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 25, 2024) - An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 prepares to take off on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Nov. 25, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)