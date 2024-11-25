Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors resupply storerooms [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors resupply storerooms

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Lorenzana, from Diamond Bar, California, moves inventory from the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 22:36
    Photo ID: 8774353
    VIRIN: 241126-N-MI100-1083
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors resupply storerooms [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan

