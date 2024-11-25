USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors resupply storerooms

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Liam Keeffe, from Lakeland, Florida, moves inventory in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
