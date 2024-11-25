USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 24, 2024) - Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Casandra Trinidad, of Brownsville, Texas, makes a bracelet during an MWR arts and crafts night in the mess decks aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Nov. 24, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)