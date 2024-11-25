USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 24, 2024) - Lt. Daniel Cortez, chaplain, of San Diego, leads the Christian worship service in the command training room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Nov. 24, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)