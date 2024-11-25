Yokota honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to a crowd at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. Members from across the installation gathered to honor the fallen aircrew members of the GUNDAM 22 aircraft mishap with a memorial run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)