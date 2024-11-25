A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary specialists assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare food and desserts for the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. For the annual Thanksgiving dining facility competition, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visit all of the DFACs on post to assess which brigade’s DFAC has the best food and themed decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)