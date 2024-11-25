Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum [Image 3 of 5]

    A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division’s Rock Band, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division performs at the 2nd Brigade Combat Team dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. For the annual Thanksgiving dining facility competition, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visit all of the DFACs on post to assess which brigade’s DFAC has the best food and themed decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 18:34
    Photo ID: 8774062
    VIRIN: 241126-A-HA106-9045
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain
    Thanksgiving
    DFAC
    Competition

