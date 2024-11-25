A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

Officers and senior leaders assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, serve food at the 2nd Brigade Dining facility during the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. To determine the best DFAC on post, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visited each brigade's DFAC, evaluating both the quality of the Thanksgiving meal and the creativity of their holiday decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8774054
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-HA106-6810
|Resolution:
|500x297
|Size:
|66.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
