A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, officers and senior leaders assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, participated in the annual Thanksgiving meal and Warrior Restaurant competition on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 26, 2024. To determine the best DFAC on post, the Division Commander and Division Sergeant Major visited each brigade's DFAC, evaluating both the quality of the Thanksgiving meal and the creativity of their holiday decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)