Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Four Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots stand on the field at the M&T Bank Stadium during a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. Following the pre-game stadium flyover, Maryland Air National Guard pilots were honored during the fourth quarter for their service and dedication to their country. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8773687
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-UO452-1313
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game
    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    football
    National Guard Bureau
    Baltimore Ravens
    Frog X parachute team
    salute to service game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download