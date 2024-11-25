Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Frog-X Parachute Team member shakes hands with a Baltimore Ravens mascot on the field of M&T Bank Stadium before a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. The Frog-X Parachute Team landed onto the field as part of the pre-game ceremony, which also included a Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)