    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game [Image 4 of 7]

    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    A Frog-X Parachute Team member prepares to land onto M&T Bank Stadium field before a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. The Frog-X Parachute Team was part of the pre-game ceremony, as well as a Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Air National Guard
    football
    National Guard Bureau
    Baltimore Ravens
    Frog X parachute team
    salute to service game

