A Frog-X Parachute Team member glides towards M&T Bank Stadium before a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. The Frog-X Parachute Team was part of the pre-game ceremony, as well as a Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8773676
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-UO452-1158
|Resolution:
|3886x2776
|Size:
|577.04 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.