Four Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flyover M&T Bank Stadium during the National Anthem at a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. The flyover, as well as a display from the Frog-X Parachute Team were part of the pre-game ceremony for the game, featuring the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Denver Broncos. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8773670
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-UO452-1263
|Resolution:
|4495x3211
|Size:
|484.73 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.