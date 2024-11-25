Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen welcome kids to a ‘welcome home’ party during Operation Hero at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2024. Operation Hero ended with a ‘welcome home’ party, simulating the end of a deployment, which involved music, dancing, and snacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)