A U.S Air Force dependent shoots at a target during Operation Hero at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2024. The Nerf qualification exercise allowed volunteers to introduce the children to physical aspects of military training, which was one of many activities lined up during the simulated pre-deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)