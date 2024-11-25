A U.S Air Force dependent shoots at a target during Operation Hero at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2024. The Nerf qualification exercise allowed volunteers to introduce the children to physical aspects of military training, which was one of many activities lined up during the simulated pre-deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)
This work, Operation Hero [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.