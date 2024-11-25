Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Hero [Image 2 of 4]

    Operation Hero

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from 633d Civil Engineering Squadron show a dependant how to operate a fire hose during Operation Hero at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2024. The fire department demonstrated a fire hose exercise, which was one of many activities lined up during the simulated pre-deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:47
    Photo ID: 8773628
    VIRIN: 241116-F-VR928-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Operation Hero Firefighters Pre-deployment

